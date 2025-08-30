Superhero energy meets cinematic streetwear in this bold new capsule

Titled End of Days, the capsule is a visual deep-dive into Daredevil’s world—where silence can be louder than sound, and clarity exists inside chaos. “It’s not about an apocalypse,” Kanika explains. “But the moments where the city teeters—when silence feels heavier than noise. The title anchors the mood of the drop: stark, resilient, edged with intensity.”

The collection, rendered in bruised reds, muted greys, and electric blues, plays with emotional codes as much as it does graphic ones. “The bruised red is unmistakably Daredevil—it’s visceral,” says Kanika. “The muted greys speak to the city’s shadowed architecture, while the electric blue adds tension, like a sudden flash of clarity in his otherwise blurred world.”

Silhouettes range from graphic tees, shirts, and a shacket to coordinated sets and accessories like a tote and cap—pieces that speak to both fans of the franchise and followers of Kilogram’s evolving design language. “We weren’t looking to costume the character,” Kanika clarifies. “We were more interested in distilling his essence through our own lens. The result feels very Kilogram: elevated everyday wear, bold yet restrained.”

The graphics echo cinematic tension—motion lines, fractured skylines, and distorted perspectives nod to Daredevil’s fractured psyche and perpetual movement. “That duality runs through the collection,” Kanika notes. “Some prints feel like still frames, others like chase scenes. There’s a visual rhythm to the way each piece tells the story.”

Price starts at Rs 1,750. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress