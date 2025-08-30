The Summer I Turned Pretty drops a final trailer for the last three episodes!

The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently in its third season and and the season has not yet concluded on dropping bombs. The most recent episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is Season 3, Episode 8, was released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. It felt the audience on a cliff hanger as Belly seems to approach Conrad, who is seen sitting at the airport.

This season has a total of 11 episodes, with the finale scheduled for September 17, 2025. This new trailer shows Belly in Paris, where she goes after her wedding to Jeremiah is called off. And from the leaked footage from the set last year, people expect Jer to make an appearance in Paris or is that all just a dream, still stays a mystery.