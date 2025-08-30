The Summer I Turned Pretty drops a final trailer for the last three episodes!

Just when fans thought The Summer I Turned Pretty had shown all its cards after Episode 8 — with every teaser and trailer moment seemingly accounted for — Jenny Han had one more surprise up her sleeve. The show has now dropped a second (and final!) trailer teasing the last three episodes. And yes, the rumours are true: Belly is in Paris and those long-awaited letters from Conrad do make an appearance.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently in its third season and and the season has not yet concluded on dropping bombs. The most recent episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is Season 3, Episode 8, was released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. It felt the audience on a cliff hanger as Belly seems to approach Conrad, who is seen sitting at the airport.
This season has a total of 11 episodes, with the finale scheduled for September 17, 2025. This new trailer shows Belly in Paris, where she goes after her wedding to Jeremiah is called off. And from the leaked footage from the set last year, people expect Jer to make an appearance in Paris or is that all just a dream, still stays a mystery.
The trailer also reveals that Belly does receive letters from Conrad, as his voice is heard reading one of them. The trailer show Belly trying to find new ground, exploring the French city, making new friends and even working to survive there. All seems to be going well and forgotten of her past until she finds a bunch of letters.
Fan noted that the style of this trailer is very similar to the season 3's teaser that end with Conrad's voice. Is that an easter egg to their happy book ending? We shall soon find out!
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.