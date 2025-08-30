Rapper Cardi B is being tried in Los Angeles on a civil lawsuit for assault filed against her by security guard Emani Ellis. The suit says that in February of 2018, Cardi B attacked Ellis outside a medical building, and Ellis wants $24 million in damages.

Netizens can’t get enough of viral moments from Cardi B's $24 million assault trial

The rapper, who was pregnant at the time and is now four months pregnant, has denied the charges. She said that she was engaged in a “verbal altercation” with Ellis who was allegedly recording her and intruding on her privacy. The trial has been widely watched on the internet following on-the-record videos of Cardi B’s raw and sometimes profanity-filled testimony.

In her testimony, Cardi B’s exaggerated facial gestures, such as eye rolls and shrugs, have generated social media hype. A question from the plaintiff’s attorney, Ron Rosen Janfaza, regarding her different wigs has been viral. When he tried to get her to say which one was her hair, Cardi B laughed and said, “They’re wigs!”

Another highlight was when the attorney asked her if she was “disabled” while pregnant. Cardi B responded, “At that time, when you’re pregnant, I’m highly disabled. You want me to inform you about things I don’t have the ability to do?’ The answer elicited laughter in the courtroom.

The physical size of Ellis was also discussed during the trial. Whether Cardi B believed Ellis was larger than her, Cardi B shrugged and said, “I mean, look.” When asked if she had referred to Ellis as fat, Cardi B explained, “No. I was calling her a bitch.

Cardi B‘s attorney said the performer had “feared for her unborn baby” and that Ellis was consistently altering the details of what transpired. Ellis’ plastic surgeon, who examined her after police were called, testified that she had a “hyper-sensitive” cheek scar that probably resulted from fingernails. The doctor Cardi B was seeing that day testified he saw them not hit Ellis. The trial will wrap up next week.