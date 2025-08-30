Ahsaas Channa net worth: How much does she make per project?

From making her debut as a child actor acting in male roles to her present-day status as a digital age star, Ahsaas Channa has established a unique and prosperous career in the Indian film industry. From the film screen to TV and now big OTT platforms, many have questioned her financial prosperity. Although precise statistics on a person’s earnings are not usually disclosed to the public we can form an approximation of her net worth from what is known about her.

Ahsaas Channa net worth

Ahsaas, who started professionally at the age of five with movies such as Vaastu Shastra and Kabhi Alvidaa Naa Kehna and later moved to female-oriented roles, has a stated net worth of Rs 10 crore. It speaks volumes for her decades-long presence in the industry. But her work in the last few years for streaming platforms is what has really raised her profile and pay package. She has become a regular in popular web series made by The Viral Fever (TVF) such as Girls Hostel, Kota Factory and Half CA.