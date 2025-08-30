Five early 2000s TV shows we miss

For most, the early 2000s are a lifetime away. The age of dial-up internet, questionable style and some truly definitive television. When streaming services allowed us the indulgence of watching an entire series in one go, we waited with bated breath for our favourite shows each week. Here’s a trip down memory lane to revisit five favorite shows that shaped a generation and remain close to our hearts today.
No list of teen dramas of the 2000s is complete without a mention of One Tree Hill. Based in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, the show chronicled half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott’s dramatic lives. It was not only a sports drama; it was a plunge into friendships, family drama and of course a quintessential love triangle. The show’s realistic take on high school life and its awesome pop-punk soundtrack made it an unforgettable phenomenon.
Another behemoth of the time was Gilmore Girls. The popular show captivated viewers with its offbeat humor and immensely witty, rapid-fire dialogue. Based in the idyllic town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, it followed the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory. Their relationship was the core of the show and their lives, from high school through university and on, spoke to audiences who loved the mix of comedy and emotional moments. Pop culture iconography and the strong female characters solidified its status as a classic.
We can’t also ignore Dawson’s Creek that raised the bar for emotionally aware teenagers having long, intellectual conversations. Though it began in the late 90s, its most iconic moments—and its last seasons—were quite specifically a creation of the early 2000s. And for a shot of supernatural angst and humour, there was Buffy the Vampire Slayer that kept people on the edge of their seats with its intelligent writing and fierce female heroine. Its fusion of horror, action and comedy was revolutionary. Lastly, for some Californian teen angst, The OC delivered boundless drama, style and an indie rock soundtrack that was a must-have for each teen’s iPod.
These shows, in their own individual ways, gave an escape and a sense of belonging to a whole generation. They were not just viewing; they were a mass cultural event.