Five early 2000s TV shows we miss

Another behemoth of the time was Gilmore Girls. The popular show captivated viewers with its offbeat humor and immensely witty, rapid-fire dialogue. Based in the idyllic town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, it followed the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory. Their relationship was the core of the show and their lives, from high school through university and on, spoke to audiences who loved the mix of comedy and emotional moments. Pop culture iconography and the strong female characters solidified its status as a classic.

We can’t also ignore Dawson’s Creek that raised the bar for emotionally aware teenagers having long, intellectual conversations. Though it began in the late 90s, its most iconic moments—and its last seasons—were quite specifically a creation of the early 2000s. And for a shot of supernatural angst and humour, there was Buffy the Vampire Slayer that kept people on the edge of their seats with its intelligent writing and fierce female heroine. Its fusion of horror, action and comedy was revolutionary. Lastly, for some Californian teen angst, The OC delivered boundless drama, style and an indie rock soundtrack that was a must-have for each teen’s iPod.

These shows, in their own individual ways, gave an escape and a sense of belonging to a whole generation. They were not just viewing; they were a mass cultural event.