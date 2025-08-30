From Shiv Sagar to The Bigg Small: How sisters Nikita and Ankita are shaping Mumbai’s next chapter in dining

The duo behind The Bigg Small Café + Bar talk about carrying forward the Shiv Sagar legacy while designing experiences that match the rhythm of today’s Mumbai.

The Bigg Small Café + Bar in Mumbai is the latest venture from sisters Nikita and Ankita, daughters of the family that built the Shiv Sagar restaurant empire

Known for its consistency and community appeal for over three decades, Shiv Sagar is a city institution. With The Bigg Small, the sisters wanted to create a genre-fluid space that shifts easily between being a neighbourhood café and a vibrant bar. Their approach reflects a clear USP: combining the reliability of a trusted legacy brand with an experimental streak that speaks to how Mumbai eats, drinks, and socialises today.

Growing up with Shiv Sagar’s legacy, how do you balance honouring your father’s vision with taking creative risks?

Nikita: Shiv Sagar has always been about consistency. Guests return because they know exactly what to expect, whether it’s Pav Bhaji or a South Indian thali. That consistency is the foundation of our brand identity, and we treat it as non-negotiable. At the same time, younger audiences are looking for novelty, and we see that as an opportunity. Tradition and innovation can sit comfortably side by side. For example, at Shiv Sagar, we’ve introduced variations such as Italian Fondue Pav Bhaji. With Butterfly High, Kyma and The Bigg Small, we’ve created entirely new experiences. Our philosophy is simple: legacy gives us roots, while innovation allows us to branch out and remain relevant to the next generation.

The Bigg Small Café + Bar moves between a daytime café and a high-energy bar. How did you make sure this transition feels natural?

From the very beginning, we knew the space had to be flexible without feeling fragmented. The design was central to this. We worked with interiors that are playful but welcoming, so guests don’t feel out of place regardless of the time of day. The lighting, seating, and layout were all chosen to serve multiple moods — a quiet morning coffee, an evening cocktail, a group watching a match, or a private dinner in the PDR. That range of experiences works because we were clear about the concept and built the details around it, rather than forcing separate identities into one venue.

The menu reimagines Indian flavours in unconventional formats. How do you decide what to reinterpret?

Ankita: The starting point was comfort. We asked ourselves how to make familiar flavours feel playful without losing their soul. That’s how we arrived at dishes like Kerala Pepper Chicken Dimsums or Truffle Mushroom Baklava. These sit alongside heritage-inspired plates such as Chicken Ghee Roast with Appam or Surmai Masala Fry. The goal is balance: the comfort of the known with the excitement of the unexpected. We hope diners leave with the sense that Indian and international flavours can speak the same language when handled thoughtfully.