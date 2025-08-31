Disney announces Ice Age: Boiling Point to release on February 5, 2027!

The original release has been a slight delay from its previous rumored release date in December 2026. The film is reportedly a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure. The central herd of characters will venture into never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World, a familiar location from previous films that is a prehistoric jungle inhabited by dinosaurs.

This will be the first theatrical Ice Age film not produced by Blue Sky Studios, which was shut down by Disney in 2021. The film is being produced by 20th Century Animation and distributed by 20th Century Studios. Ice Age: Boiling Point is the sixth main installment and the seventh overall film in the Ice Age franchise. The franchise also includes the five previous films, a spin-off movie (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild), two television specials, and several short films.