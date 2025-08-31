Disney announces Ice Age: Boiling Point to release on February 5, 2027!

The new Ice Age film is officially in the works. The sixth installment in the main series has been titled Ice Age: Boiling Point and is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 5, 2027. The film was officially announced at the Destination D23 event, and it's described as a "dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure" that will take the herd to the treacherous Lost World.
Several of the original voice cast members are confirmed to return, including Ray Romano as Manny, Queen Latifah as Ellie, John Leguizamo as Sid, Denis Leary as Diego and Simon Pegg as Buck.
The original release has been a slight delay from its previous rumored release date in December 2026. The film is reportedly a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure. The central herd of characters will venture into never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World, a familiar location from previous films that is a prehistoric jungle inhabited by dinosaurs.
This will be the first theatrical Ice Age film not produced by Blue Sky Studios, which was shut down by Disney in 2021. The film is being produced by 20th Century Animation and distributed by 20th Century Studios. Ice Age: Boiling Point is the sixth main installment and the seventh overall film in the Ice Age franchise. The franchise also includes the five previous films, a spin-off movie (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild), two television specials, and several short films.