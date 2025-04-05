Disney unveils ‘Zootopia 2’ with new characters and locations, set for 2025 release

Disney has officially announced that Zootopia 2 will hit theatres on 26 November 2025. The reveal came during the D23 Entertainment Showcase, where fans were treated to fresh insights about the highly anticipated sequel. Following the original film's phenomenal success in 2016 — celebrated for its wit, heart and sharp social commentary — the sequel promises to build on the world audiences fell in love with.

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin will return to voice the beloved duo, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. Their delightful chemistry and rapid-fire repartees were among the highlights of the first film, and the sequel will see them diving into yet another thrilling mystery.