Disney unveils ‘Zootopia 2’ with new characters and locations, set for 2025 release

Disney has officially announced that Zootopia 2 will hit theatres on 26 November 2025. The reveal came during the D23 Entertainment Showcase, where fans were treated to fresh insights about the highly anticipated sequel. Following the original film's phenomenal success in 2016 — celebrated for its wit, heart and sharp social commentary — the sequel promises to build on the world audiences fell in love with.
Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin will return to voice the beloved duo, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. Their delightful chemistry and rapid-fire repartees were among the highlights of the first film, and the sequel will see them diving into yet another thrilling mystery.
New Settings and Characters Expand Zootopia’s Universe
Zootopia 2 is set to venture into uncharted territory, both thematically and geographically. A major new location has been introduced — the Marsh Market, a vibrant, water-based town populated by hippos, beavers and other aquatic creatures. This marks a striking departure from the urban sprawl of the original, signalling the sequel’s intent to expand the animal kingdom even further.
Joining the cast is Ke Huy Quan, known for his role in Marvel's Loki, who will voice a brand-new character named Gary the Snake. Described as having a "shady past," Gary is expected to add depth and intrigue to the film’s plot, and his inclusion hints at the introduction of reptiles — a group largely absent from the first instalment.
New drop: A Quokka Therapist and details of an Undercover Mission
Another new face in the Zootopia universe is Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist portrayed by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. The character was revealed in the first official photos released yesterday, giving fans a sneak peek into the next chapter.
According to the official synopsis, Judy and Nick must go undercover in unfamiliar territories to crack a complex case — a mission that will test their partnership like never before.
The film is being helmed by directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with Bush also penning the screenplay. Yvett Merino serves as the producer. With most of the original creative team returning, expectations are high for a sequel that captures the charm of the first film while boldly exploring new narrative directions.