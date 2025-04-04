Chiyaan Vikram celebrates Veera Dheera Sooran’s triumph: ‘Heading towards a massive victory’

Vikram began by reflecting on the challenges, saying, “Life is unpredictable. It throws curveballs at us, and we have to face them head-on. Before Veera Dheera Sooran was set to release, everyone who saw the film was in awe—praising its raw energy, mass appeal, and cinematic brilliance. They believed it would be a blockbuster, and that excitement was contagious.”

However, legal issues soon surfaced, with the High Court imposing a four-week delay on the film’s release. Vikram admitted that the setback was difficult to bear. “I wanted to bring this film to my fans. Everyone involved—producers, actors, and the crew—had poured their hearts into it. We had created something raw, rustic, and authentic, and I knew I had to do everything I could to ensure its release.”

Despite the rocky start, including the cancellation of the film’s first two shows, Vikram revealed that Veera Dheera Sooran defied the odds. “It’s almost impossible for a film to bounce back when its opening shows are canceled. But despite that, the response has been phenomenal. The evening shows were packed, and every person who watched the film returned with glowing feedback. Families shared heartfelt videos praising the film, which filled me with immense joy.”

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Vikram concluded, “Today, I can say with certainty that Veera Dheera Sooran is on its way to becoming a massive success. This film was made for you, our beloved audience. Your support has made this journey unforgettable. I hope everyone who hasn’t watched it yet gets the chance to experience it.”

With Vikram’s passion and dedication shining through, Veera Dheera Sooran has not only overcome its initial hurdles but has also carved out a remarkable place in the hearts of cinema lovers.