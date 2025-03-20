Veera Dheera Sooran director SU Arun Kumar draws inspiration from Martin Scorsese, says SJ Suryah

“SU Arun Kumar is a big Martin Scorsese fan, and that influence is clear in the way the story is presented,” Suryah said.

“He believes in keeping everything about the narrative natural and realistic, which was a valuable takeaway for me during the making of the film.”

Director Arun Kumar, for his part, discussed his approach to working with the star-studded cast, which includes Chiyaan Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan. Despite the high-profile ensemble, Kumar expressed that he never felt the pressure that might be expected from a young director working with such big names.

“I never felt any pressure while working on Veera Dheera Sooran,” said Arun Kumar. “The atmosphere on set was democratic, and the actors were very collaborative. They would often ask, ‘Arun, is this okay?’ or ‘What should I do?’ It was a great experience working with such talented people.”

The film, which is set to be released in two parts, will see the second part hitting theaters first on March 27.

The action-packed thriller boasts a strong technical team, with cinematography by Theni Eswar, music by GV Prakash Kumar, and editing by GK Prasanna. CS Balachandar serves as the art director, while Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing the film.

With its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and the unique directorial vision inspired by Scorsese, Veera Dheera Sooran promises to be an edge-of-the-seat experience for audiences when it arrives in theaters later this month.