Ram Charan travels to Hyderabad, hugs Allu Arjun at grandmother’s last rites

Ram Charan met Allu Arjun when he came to pay his last respect to grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam in Hyderabad. He came to producer-uncle Allu Aravind's residence, travelling all the way from Mysore for her last rites and to be with his family.

Ram Charan embraces Allu Arjun as they bid farewell to grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam

In a video, Ram was seen getting out of his black car, dressed in a white shirt and beige trousers and he hugged actor Allu Arjun before entering the house.

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are both part of the prominent Allu-Konidela family in Telugu cinema. They are first cousins since Ram Charan's mother, Surekha, is the sister of Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind. Upon hearing the news of Allu Kanakaratnam's passing, Ram Charan cancelled the shooting of his film Peddi.

He even turned pallbearer to carry Allu Kanakaratnam’s body on his shoulders, alongside Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi. In a paparazzi video that has surfaced on Instagram, they were seen in the front as they turned pallbearers, along with many other men from the family, while Ram Charan was at the other end. They carefully brought her body out on a bed made with bamboo, wrapped in white cloth.

In another video, Allu was seen hugging his son as he broke down in tears.