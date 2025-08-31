Woman arrested for attempting to enter BTS star Jungkook’s home days before his birthday

BTS member Jungkook recently faced an intruder threat as authorities arrested a woman in her 40s for allegedly trying to enter the K-pop star’s residence late on August 30, 2025. This came two days before the idol's birthday.

Yongsan Police Station identified the suspect as Ms. A, a woman in her 40s, who was taken into custody late on the same day on charges of home invasion. Mrs. A reportedly followed a vehicle into the parking area of Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan-gu at around 11:20 pm.

Female intruder arrested at BTS member JK's home

It was a security guard who noticed her suspicious behavior and reported her to the police. When questioned, Ms. A allegedly gave inconsistent statements, saying, “I went in because it was a friend’s house.”

Authorities are still investigating her motives and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is the second time this year that Jungkook's home was broken into. Earlier in June, a Chinese woman in her 30s, identified as Ms. B, reportedly tried to break into the residence on the same day that Jungkook was discharged from military service. She was later taken to the police station, but released without detention, on June 27.

Although she was not armed, unlawful entry into private residences can carry a fine of up to 30 million won, or $21,000, as per South Korean law.