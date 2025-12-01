Ali Fazal named International Goodwill Ambassador to champion refugee rights and fight human trafficking

Actor Ali Fazal has been announced as the new international goodwill ambassador for Goodwill Caravan, an international non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and protecting refugees and forcibly displaced people from human trafficking and exploitation, across regions in Northern Africa, Middle East and Europe. The announcement marks a significant step in Ali Fazal’s ongoing commitment to global humanitarian causes.

Actor Ali Fazal joins global effort to support displaced communities with Goodwill Caravan

The actor recently marked his initial association by working on ground with the NGO for providing aid to refugees stationed in Egypt.

Speaking about the same, Ali Fazal said, “Goodwill Caravan’s work has deeply resonated with me. It’s always the common people who lose livelihood due to the wars fought. And here is an eco system that is about giving people a second chance, to rebuild, to belong, and to live with dignity. I feel honoured to lend my voice to this cause and to the tireless efforts being made by the wonderful team to support refugees who have endured unimaginable hardships. I have a child of my own now, and no family, no individual especially kids should be exposed to the cruel drawbacks of war and fleeing to be a refugee in another country. Everyone deserves dignity and being a human, a husband, a son, a father — have made me more aware of the need for empathy and emotion in a world that is alienating us from these very instincts.”

Goodwill Caravan works tirelessly to aid forcibly displaced individuals and families escaping conflict zones and persecution, providing them with critical resources including legal aid, shelter, food security, and access to education and healthcare.