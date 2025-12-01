Dame Judi Dench shares emotional update on deteriorating eyesight

Beloved English actress Dame Judi Dench has given a bittersweet update on her life with age-related macular degeneration, showing that she can no longer recognise people and has significantly cut back on her on-camera appearances.

Actress Judi Dench opens up on her vision issues

The 90-year-old screen legend explained in a recent interview that she was diagnosed with the degenerative eye condition back in 2012 and now her vision has reached such a point that she "can't see anymore."

"I can't recognise anybody now.. I can't see the television. I can't see to read," the actress explained.

Appearing alongside her former Macbeth co-star Sir Ian McKellen, Judi said she could only make out his "outline" and knew who he was because she knows him "so well". Ian McKellen lightened the mood by asking if she ever approaches strangers saying "lovely to see you again," to which she responded with a laugh, "Sometimes."