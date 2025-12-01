‘Horrifying’: James Cameron warns against AI replacing actors

Filmmaker James Cameron, the visionary behind technological milestones like Avatar and The Terminator, has voiced his strong condemnation for the rise of generative AI in Hollywood. For him, the very idea of AI-created actors is "horrifying."

James Cameron warns against actors generated by text-prompts

The Oscar-winning director made the comments in a recent interview, in which he drew a firm line between his groundbreaking performance-capture technology and the new wave of purely synthetic performers.

As James Cameron made clear, his use of technology, which some had criticised at an earlier point for potentially replacing human talent, was actually the opposite. He has emphasised that performance capture is a "celebration of the actor-director moment," whereby the subtlety of a human performance gets translated into a digital character. For him, the human actor remains absolutely central to the creative process. "I don't want a computer doing what I pride myself on being able to do with actors," he said. "I love working with actors."