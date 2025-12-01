Meghan Markle nicknamed ‘Salmonella Sussex’ after Thanksgiving faux pas

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been berated online after posting a video of herself preparing a raw Thanksgiving turkey while wearing jewellery; critics promptly labelled her ‘Salmonella Sussex’ due to hygiene concerns.

The former Suits actress, 44, took to her Instagram Stories ahead of the US national holiday to share a clip of her seasoning the raw bird. "Let the 'game' begin ???? Get it? #momjokes," she captioned the post, set to Bob Dylan’s Turkey Chase.

However, eagle-eyed social media users quickly noted a major food hygiene concern: the Duchess was wearing a gold bracelet and a ring while rubbing spices onto the raw turkey with her bare hands.

Critics piled on quickly, including one X user who asked, "Meghan, what in the ‘Salmonella Sussex’ is going on here?!" A separate comment observed, "I don’t know anyone who wears their rings and bracelets when handling food. Especially a turkey. Guaranteed spread of bacteria."