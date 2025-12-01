Did Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar co-star in a Bengali movie?

While Dilip Kumar was literally a find of Bengali director Amiyo Chakravarty and made his debut in films through Jwar Bhata, Dharmendra on the other hand did Paari in 1966, post which he was never seen in any Bengali film.

Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar shared screens in Paari which was an adaptation of Jarasandh’s work. It also starred Pranati as the female lead. Interestingly, both Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar gave much of the dialogue delivery in Bengali. Kumar in fact, had such a bond with Bengal that he had learnt the language as well and was said to be an admirer of Uttam Kumar.

The plot revolves around Tara (Pranati) who has an older brother in Calcutta and she lives with her parents and younger siblings. She befriends Ghana (essayed by Dharmendra) and often meets him near the riverbank. When she gets abused by her elder brother’s friend, no one comes forward to marry her. When the villagers start disrespecting her and the family, Ghana fights for them and end up in the prison by killing someone. She tried to bail him out of the situation and the only way left for her was to marry the local police inspector.