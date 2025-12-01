‘Outdated institution’: Jaya Bachchan advises granddaughter Navya against marriage

This year, Jaya completed 52 years of marriage with Amitabh Bachchan. She questioned what a legal stamp can imply in a committed relationship, saying it is the real companionship that matters. On a lighter note, she once referred to the Hindi adage, "woh Dilli ka ladoo—khao toh mushkil na khao toh mushkil" (The Delhi sweet—difficult if you eat it, difficult if you don't), and then remarked, "Just enjoy life."

The actress, who was last seen in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reflected on how social norms and parenting have changed at such a fast pace. All agree that there lies a generation gap, and Alia admits she feels too old to advise young women today.

"I'm a grandmother now. Navya turns 28 in a few days. I'm too old to advise young girls today on how to bring up children. Things have changed so much. These little children today are so smart, they'll outsmart you," she said.

Daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, is a health-tech co-founder and currently pursuing a blended MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Jaya’s remarks have triggered an immediate, vibrant reaction online, a continuous debate among younger generations over whether marriage is compatible with modern expectations for freedom and career ambitions.