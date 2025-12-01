Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore!

The couple met during filming of The Family Man 2, while working on the second season of the series in 2021. Raj Nidimoru was reportedly still married to Shhyamali De at this time. Few months later, Samantha publicly announced her separation and subsequent divorce from her former husband Naga Chaitanya.

In 2022, Raj Nidimoru reportedly parted ways and divorced his former wife, Shhyamali De. Reports suggest Samantha and Raj began their relationship after his separation. Soon, rumours about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru dating began to circulate as the duo were spotted together on various occasions.