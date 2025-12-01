Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru (one half of the director duo Raj & DK, known for The Family Man and Citadel). Sources claim the wedding took place on the morning of December 1, 2025, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore and was an intimate affair with about 30 guests.
Samantha has just dropped pictures from the wedding with Raj, officially confirming the wedding. The buzz was fuelled by social media speculation and a cryptic post from Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife. Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife is Shhyamali De. She is reported to be an assistant director who previously worked with filmmakers like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Late on Sunday before the speculation started, Shhyamali De posted a quote on her Instagram Stories that read "Desperate people do desperate things." — Michael Brooks. The post was shared on social media right as the rumours about Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding plans began to intensify online, leading many fans and media outlets to interpret it as a subtle dig or a comment on the situation.
The couple met during filming of The Family Man 2, while working on the second season of the series in 2021. Raj Nidimoru was reportedly still married to Shhyamali De at this time. Few months later, Samantha publicly announced her separation and subsequent divorce from her former husband Naga Chaitanya.
In 2022, Raj Nidimoru reportedly parted ways and divorced his former wife, Shhyamali De. Reports suggest Samantha and Raj began their relationship after his separation. Soon, rumours about Samantha and Raj Nidimoru dating began to circulate as the duo were spotted together on various occasions.
The duo were spotted together at a Tirupati Balaji Temple and in Dubai (in a viral vacation reel). Samantha was also seen resting her head on Raj's shoulder in an in-flight photo, which fueled speculation. Samantha and Raj Nidimoru were seen together for her debut production venture, Shubham. She was also cast in their spy series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.
They were seen leaving a gym together in Mumbai, intensifying public curiosity. Earlier this month, Samantha shared pictures from the launch event of her perfume brand, Secret Alchemist. One photo showed her hugging Raj, which was widely seen as an Instagram confirmation of their relationship.
