Siddhant Chaturvedi transforms into V Shantaram for upcoming biopic

Siddhant Chaturvedi expressed deep personal connection to the role. “Portraying V Shantaram-ji is one of the greatest honors of my life,” he said in a statement. He admitted that the more he researched the director’s journey, the more humbled he felt. “He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema, he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles. Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor.”

Director Abhijeet Shirish Despande, who also wrote the film, praised Shantaram's influence: “His courage to experiment and his vision shaped so much of the cinema we know today. Telling his story is an honour.” Despande added that with Siddhant Chaturvedi stepping into the role, they are sharing a glimpse of that journey, believing he was “meant to play” the part.

V Shantaram, born Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre in 1901, was a foundational figure whose career spanned nearly seven decades. He co-founded two major film studios—Prabhat Film Company in 1929 and Rajkamal Kalamandir in 1942—and directed the first Marathi-language talkie, Ayodhyecha Raja, in 1932. His acclaimed works, including Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957) and Navrang (1959), were celebrated for their technical innovations and progressive social themes. He received India’s highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1985.

The producers expressed strong commitment to honouring the director's legacy. Producer Subhas Kale stated, "His vision, his struggles and his innovations continue to inspire all of us who work in this industry." Producer Sarita Ashwin Varde echoed this, noting that Shantaram's contributions have often been "under celebrated" and that Siddhant Chaturvedi’s passion made him the "natural choice" to bring the legacy to life.

The project is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions, with Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde serving as producers.