David Beckham's comment on Samantha's marriage post has gone viral; where had they met?

Days after their meeting, Samantha announced her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and Beckham responded with a short, gracious comment on her post: “Congratulations to you both.” Despite its simplicity, the message quickly gained momentum. As of now, the comment has received over 54,000 likes and 242 replies, making it one of the most-engaged interactions on the actor’s wedding update. Fans filled the reply thread with excitement, highlighting the unexpected connection between the globally recognised football legend and one of India’s leading actors.

Where did Samantha and David Beckham meet for the first time?

David Beckham's wedding wish to Samantha Ruth Prabhu has grown into a worldwide phenomenon through social media, transforming a single comment into an unprecedented cultural crossover. The former soccer player was in Mumbai to fulfil his duties as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador when he met Samantha for the first time. The pair were photographed together, greeting each other with warmth before departing from the same location. Images of the pair together circulated quickly through social media, resulting in substantial interest by fans in both India and worldwide.