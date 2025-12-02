David Beckham's comment on Samantha's marriage post has gone viral; where had they met?

Days after their meeting, Samantha announced her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and Beckham responded with a short, gracious comment on her post: “Congratulations to you both.” Despite its simplicity, the message quickly gained momentum. As of now, the comment has received over 54,000 likes and 242 replies, making it one of the most-engaged interactions on the actor’s wedding update. Fans filled the reply thread with excitement, highlighting the unexpected connection between the globally recognised football legend and one of India’s leading actors.
David Beckham's wedding wish to Samantha Ruth Prabhu has grown into a worldwide phenomenon through social media, transforming a single comment into an unprecedented cultural crossover. The former soccer player was in Mumbai to fulfil his duties as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador when he met Samantha for the first time. The pair were photographed together, greeting each other with warmth before departing from the same location. Images of the pair together circulated quickly through social media, resulting in substantial interest by fans in both India and worldwide.
Celebrity wishes for weddings and birthdays are very common; however, the previous interaction between Beckham and the fan base, which was established during Beckham's last visit to Mumbai, made this specific wish unique. It allowed fans to enjoy an uncommon intersection of two different types of business, combining admiration for footballers and Bollywood actors while highlighting a bond of mutual respect and friendship between both parties across internationally defined boundaries.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru (one of the director duo Raj & DK, known for The Family Man and Citadel) on December 1, 2025, according to sources near them. The wedding ceremony, which was described as intimate with only approximately 30 people attending, occurred at the Linga Bhairavi temple at the Isha yoga center, located in Coimbatore. They had reportedly been seeing each other for a few years prior to getting married.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels