What is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha: Samantha and Raj's sacred yogic wedding ritual?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru recently made the news for different reasons, as they did not have any large receptions or ceremonies. Rather, they chose to create a meaningful life together in a spiritual way through the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha. This is a traditional yogic wedding ceremony that takes place at the sanctum of Linga Bhairavi within Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, and is quite different from the typical wedding ceremony, as it is primarily focused on purifying the elements and spiritually consecrating the couple.

The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha Ritual - rituals & venues

The ceremony of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is one of several available in the Vivaha rituals of Linga Bhairavi and, like Linga Bhairavi Vivaha and Vivaha Vaibhava, the couple must choose which one best fits the energy they want to embody: to create the most powerful energetic alignment with the elements or to receive a broader range of spiritual blessings. The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, which is a traditional wedding in the Hindu faith, involves various rituals and chanting to invoke the energies of the five classical elements (Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Ether) in both partners. The couple will receive a pendant as a blessing from the Divine Mother (Devi) during the ceremony. The couple may choose to include traditional symbols of marriage, such as the Mangalsutra, in this ceremony. The ceremony may take place either at the Linga Bhairavi temple or at another place arranged through the Isha Foundation. However, there are certain restrictions as to how these ceremonies are conducted, such as if the bride is pregnant or if there are too many people to attend the function.