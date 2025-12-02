How Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan show their bond through food

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan often look most comfortable when they’re doing simple, ordinary things. Their latest video — the one of them cooking together — is a good example. It’s short, casual and looks like something they filmed without planning it.

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan’s recent cooking video shows a couple sharing everyday routines

In the clip, Saba is the one moving around more. She chops, stirs and talks while she cooks. Hrithik is slower and quieter. He hands her things, cleans up small bits on the counter and tastes the food when she offers it. They hardly make a big deal out of anything, but the way they move around each other feels familiar.

There’s nothing dramatic about the meal they’re making. What stands out is how easy the conversation and the work seem. Saba likes trying out new combinations of spices or methods. Hrithik looks amused at times, and at other moments simply patient and interested.