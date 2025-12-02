How Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan show their bond through food

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan often look most comfortable when they’re doing simple, ordinary things. Their latest video — the one of them cooking together — is a good example. It’s short, casual and looks like something they filmed without planning it.
In the clip, Saba is the one moving around more. She chops, stirs and talks while she cooks. Hrithik is slower and quieter. He hands her things, cleans up small bits on the counter and tastes the food when she offers it. They hardly make a big deal out of anything, but the way they move around each other feels familiar.
There’s nothing dramatic about the meal they’re making. What stands out is how easy the conversation and the work seem. Saba likes trying out new combinations of spices or methods. Hrithik looks amused at times, and at other moments simply patient and interested.
This isn’t new for them. They’re often spotted at cafés or small restaurants, usually looking relaxed. It’s not about fancy locations — just quick meals, coffee breaks and time spent together without much attention.
In a film industry where couples often have to present themselves in a certain way, this video feels straightforward. It doesn’t look rehearsed or meant to create buzz. It looks like something they do on a regular day.
From what they share publicly, their relationship seems to rely on these routine moments — cooking, eating, running small errands. It’s simple, but it shows how steady they are with each other.