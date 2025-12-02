Inside the intimate wedding of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

Samantha wore a red Banarasi saree in Katan satin silk. The saree had powder-zari buttis and a beige-gold border with zardozi work. It was traditional, straightforward and suited to the venue. Her jewellery was gold, worn in a coordinated but unshowy way. She added jasmine to her braid, which softened the overall look and kept it familiar to South Indian wedding customs.

Raj chose a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket. The outfit sat neatly within the understated tone of the ceremony — simple fabric, clean lines and nothing extra added for effect.

The rituals followed standard temple procedure. The ring exchange was brief and unembellished. There were no choreographed poses or elaborate backdrops; the couple interacted naturally, and the people around them followed the ceremony without interference.

After the wedding, they shared a small set of photographs online. The images weren’t heavily edited or stylised. They showed the couple, the temple surroundings and the handful of guests who were present. The pictures confirmed what those in attendance had already said — the wedding was small, direct and arranged in a way that made sense to the couple rather than to the expectations that usually follow public figures.