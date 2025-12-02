Is Kajol set to join Prabhas in Spirit?

The Indian film industry loves a whisper, and the latest one has set off a lively stir: Kajol may be joining the cast of Spirit, led by Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. No official confirmation yet, but the suggestion alone has been enough to send fans digging for clues.

Kajol rumoured to join Prabhas in Spirit

Sandeep’s films tend to attract conversation long before the cameras roll. His work leans into extremes — emotional, visual, sometimes moral — and he rarely hands out ornamental roles. This is why Kajol’s name being floated for Spirit has generated such interest. She isn’t an actor who signs on for background noise. When she enters a frame, she owns it, which raises the obvious question: what kind of part would persuade her to join a Prabhas-led action epic?

The timing is intriguing. Kajol has spent the past few years choosing characters with edge — women who carry scars, histories, or agendas beneath their calm. Placing her opposite Prabhas, whose screen persona has grown increasingly larger-than-life, hints at a dynamic that could shift the tone of the film. Even a fifteen-minute appearance from her can tilt a narrative.