The Shilpa Shetty-approved glutes to stay in shape this wedding season

Wedding weeks involve long hours on your feet, heavy outfits and more movement than expected. Shilpa Shetty often points out that strong glutes make these days easier. Her workouts aren’t complicated. They rely on basic exercises done with good form.

Here’s how Shilpa Shetty stays in shape during wedding season

She usually starts with hip thrusts. The move is straightforward: feet planted, back supported, hips lifted and lowered slowly. She stresses control more than reps. When done steadily, the exercise targets the glutes without putting pressure on the lower back.

Next comes side work. This includes band walks, side-lying leg lifts and small pulses. These exercises strengthen the muscles that keep the hips steady. They don’t look impressive on camera, but they help with standing and walking for long stretches.