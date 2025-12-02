The Shilpa Shetty-approved glutes to stay in shape this wedding season

Wedding weeks involve long hours on your feet, heavy outfits and more movement than expected. Shilpa Shetty often points out that strong glutes make these days easier. Her workouts aren’t complicated. They rely on basic exercises done with good form.
She usually starts with hip thrusts. The move is straightforward: feet planted, back supported, hips lifted and lowered slowly. She stresses control more than reps. When done steadily, the exercise targets the glutes without putting pressure on the lower back.
Next comes side work. This includes band walks, side-lying leg lifts and small pulses. These exercises strengthen the muscles that keep the hips steady. They don’t look impressive on camera, but they help with standing and walking for long stretches.
Shilpa also includes squats and lunges. She performs them at a moderate pace, staying focused on alignment rather than depth or speed. These build overall leg strength, which supports balance and stamina.
Mobility is part of her routine too: hip stretches, slow rotations and relaxed breathing. These help prevent stiffness, especially when the week involves travel, fittings, or long functions.
She often speaks about recovery as well. Drinking enough water, stretching after workouts and taking rest days when needed are all part of her approach. It’s practical advice for a season where people tend to overdo things.
Her routine suits brides, grooms and guests alike. It’s not about chasing a dramatic transformation. It’s about feeling steady, moving comfortably and getting through busy days without fatigue.