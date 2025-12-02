Kartik Aaryan turns brotherly duties at sister’s haldi into Bollywood dance floor

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is off-screen these days, basking in the brotherly feeling and fully indulging in sister Dr Kritika Tiwari's wedding festivities. Videos clips of the actor, who is known for his close bonding with his family, are getting him appreciation online as he seems too excited while dancing his heart out at the pre-wedding festivities.
The viral video clip, shared widely by fan pages, shows Kartik absolutely grooving to the iconic beats of the 2005 hit Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli. Looking every bit the charming brother in a simple white kurta-pyjama set, his infectious smile and on-point dance moves have made the video an instant hit. The bride-to-be, Kritika, donning a beautiful white floral-embroidered saree, too joins in the fun, shaking a leg alongside her famous brother and their mother.
Sources close to the family say Kritika is getting married in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The wedding is believed to take place in the first week of December. The source further reveals that Kartik has chalked out a proper work plan so he can be fully available for his sister on her special day.
In a 2024 interview, Kartik reflected on their relationship and called it "Tom and Jerry-like," stating that while he was a bully as a child, Kritika is now his confidante and best friend.
On the professional front, the actor will next be seen opposite Ananya Panday in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The Sameer Sanjay Vidwans directorial will release at Christmas, on December 25.