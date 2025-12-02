Kartik Aaryan turns brotherly duties at sister’s haldi into Bollywood dance floor

Sources close to the family say Kritika is getting married in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The wedding is believed to take place in the first week of December. The source further reveals that Kartik has chalked out a proper work plan so he can be fully available for his sister on her special day.

In a 2024 interview, Kartik reflected on their relationship and called it "Tom and Jerry-like," stating that while he was a bully as a child, Kritika is now his confidante and best friend.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen opposite Ananya Panday in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The Sameer Sanjay Vidwans directorial will release at Christmas, on December 25.