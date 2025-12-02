Millie Bobby Brown confirms on changing her last name post marriage

Throughout the release of Stranger Things Season 5, Millie Bobby Brown has been in the headlines. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things recently premiered, bringing all of the cast back to the forefront of the global spotlight, with Millie leading most of the promotion and premieres. However, the latest news involving Millie Bobby Brown has a little less to do with Stranger Things. It is regarding her new surname, an announcement that has been confirmed by the actress herself.

Millie Bobby Brown confirmed her new surname in an interview

In the interview, her co-star Noah Schnapp attempted to guess her new full name. After several guesses from Noah, Millie then clarified that she has taken the name of her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and will be known as Millie Bonnie Bongiovi. As soon as Millie explained this, the internet went abuzz about this incident, confirming something that had been speculated by many fans since Millie's wedding. Noah’s repeated guesses finally culminated in Millie letting everyone know that her legal name has dropped both "Bobby" and "Brown."