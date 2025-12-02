Millie Bobby Brown confirms on changing her last name post marriage

Throughout the release of Stranger Things Season 5, Millie Bobby Brown has been in the headlines. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things recently premiered, bringing all of the cast back to the forefront of the global spotlight, with Millie leading most of the promotion and premieres. However, the latest news involving Millie Bobby Brown has a little less to do with Stranger Things. It is regarding her new surname, an announcement that has been confirmed by the actress herself.
In the interview, her co-star Noah Schnapp attempted to guess her new full name. After several guesses from Noah, Millie then clarified that she has taken the name of her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and will be known as Millie Bonnie Bongiovi. As soon as Millie explained this, the internet went abuzz about this incident, confirming something that had been speculated by many fans since Millie's wedding. Noah’s repeated guesses finally culminated in Millie letting everyone know that her legal name has dropped both "Bobby" and "Brown."
After announcing their engagement in 2023, Millie married actor Jake Bongiovi in May 2024. The actress previously used the name "Bobby," which was originally linked to her stage persona. However, in earlier interviews, Millie confirmed that her middle name is actually “Bonnie.” The establishment of her newfound surname "Bongiovi" and her name change reflect a shift away from her past identity.
The announcement of Millie’s name confirmation coincided with an explosion of interest surrounding the actress since the premiere of Stranger Things season five. Many fans of Millie were excited to see how they, and everyone else, would perceive this newest chapter in the actress’s life and welcomed this change. This change signifies the third step in Millie’s journey from her previous life as an aspiring child star to becoming Millie Bonnie Bongiovi.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels