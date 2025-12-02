My dream girl: Nick Jonas on being married to Priyanka Chopra for 7 years

Priyanka and Nick got married seven years ago, on December 1, 2018 in a grand Christmas wedding ceremony at the at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The wedding was followed by a lavish Hindu ceremony on December 2, 2018.

The couple often share snippets of their relationship on social media and it is quite clear that the two are each others' biggest cheerleader. They are now parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas whom they welcomed through surrogacy in January 2022.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first met in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. Before that, the singer had sent Priyanka a tweet where he wrote, "I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet". Their love story soon turned into a fairy tale when Nick proposed to Priyanka in 2018, in Crete, Greece.

Seven years later, Priyanka Chopra is still Nick Jonas' "dream girl" and the couple have set the bar quite high!

The two have extremely successful and busy careers as well and they balance all of it extremely well, acing both work and personal life. Priyanka Chopra will return to the Indian theatres soon with SS Rajamouli directed film, Varanasi, set for a release in 2027. The actor will play Mandakini and the first look has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Nick Jonas will be touring with his brothers, Joe and Kevin as the Jonas Brothers’ Your Hometown tour hits Wichita, Kansas, Fort Worth, New Orleans, Hamilton (Ontario), Montreal, Manchester and more cities in December.