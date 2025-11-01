Priyanka Chopra enjoys Halloween with husband Nick Jonas and their ghost princess Malti

The primary photo in the post showed all three of them giving scary expressions. We could also see Nick lovingly sitting next to his little bundle of joy in a candid moment captured on camera. Priyanka was also seen holding a toy spider in her hand with Malti's name embedded on it with beads.

“Made it home just in time for trick or treating (Jack-O-Lantern, ghostand red heart emoji) happy Halloween from the ghost princess (sic),” the actress wished everyone on Halloween.

Nick also shared some photos from Halloween 2025 with the caption, “Mama and I got home just in time to do some spooky season fun with our Spooky Ghost Princess. Happy Halloween everyone. (sic)”

PeeCee has been sharing several sneak peeks of her daughter on social media lately. Recently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress was in Florida to accompany her husband Nick on his music tour. Priyanka uploaded several photos and videos from the concert on social media, with Malti making adorable appearances.