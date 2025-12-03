Paparazzi claim to have been called after Ranbir Kapoor’s team snub them

The publicity puzzle

This incident has come days after the entire family appeared in the Netflix reality show Dining With The Kapoors and spoke about their equation with the paparazzi, and thus seemed to be contradicting their stance.

When asked which Kapoor "tips off the paparazzi," Karisma Kapoor says, "All the Kapoors love the paparazzi." Kareena Kapoor disagrees, saying, "I don’t think we need to tip off the paparazzi. In fact, we tip them not to click us. We don’t want to be clicked."

Fans and observers quickly called out the contradiction, with social media commentary that ran the gamut from "Dude it's so brutal to call people and then not give pictures" to "His biggest pr stunt was claiming that he has no pr."

Ranbir Kapoor’s personal way of publicity has been talked about for a very long time. Filmmaker Karan Johar once commented on the lack of representation the actor has, telling a news publication that Ranbir "handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own." But this most recent confrontation outside Bhansali's office seems to indicate an almost concerted effort with the media, one that was much more deliberate than initially assumed, feeding further into the debate on what constitutes celebrity publicity in these viral times.