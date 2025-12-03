Samantha thanks hubby Raj Nidimoru’s sister for welcoming her in the family

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married for the second time to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1.

Samantha extends gratitude to Raj Nidimoru’s sister

Welcoming Samantha into the family with open arms, Raj’s sister Sheetal penned a heartfelt note for the Yashoda actress on her Instagram.

Overwhelmed by the adorable gesture Samantha re-shared Sheetal’s post on her Insta Stories and thanked her using the following words, "Thank you my darling @sheetalnidimoru (red heart emojis) So blessed to have you in my life.(sic)."

Sheetal uploaded the first family picture from the recently held nuptials in Coimbatore. Stressing how spiritually significant the day felt as Samantha became a part of the Nidimoru family, Sheetal wrote on the photo-sharing app, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today…soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey. (sic)"