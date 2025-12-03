Shooting for Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 wrapped up

If sources in the industry are to be believed, shooting for director Jeethu Joseph’s eagerly awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 3, featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, has now been wrapped up.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions for the film on Monday. A video clip of the actor cutting cake in front of the entire unit to celebrate the completion of his portions had gone viral.

A picture of the unit’s clap board with the phrase ‘Pack Up’ is now doing the rounds on social media, with sources stating that the unit had indeed wound up the shooting of the film.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had begun work on this film on the eve of receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The film, which is the third installment in the highly rated franchise, was formally launched with a traditional puja ceremony that was held at a law college near Kochi in September this year.

Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, had revealed that Drishyam 3 would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal in the film.