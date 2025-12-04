Bhavitha Mandava opens Chanel Show, parents’ emotional reaction goes viral

The world of fashion was left stunned when Bhavitha Mandava transformed from being discovered on public transport to a catwalk star at an international show. At just 25 years old, Bhavitha hails from Hyderabad, and it was an emotional experience for her fans to watch along with her family, who were moved to tears as they saw her begin her journey on that very same subway stairwell in Bowery Station in New York City. This is just one of the many examples of her extraordinary journey to international success.
In an emotional video shared by Bhavitha showing her mother happily wiping tears and repeating her name, along with Bhavitha's look of pride that her father had on his face, fans have praised the true emotions shown in this video, which has now become a worldwide viral phenomenon. Bhavitha herself stated that this experience was “unforgettable” and “magical”. She is grateful for her entire family's support during her career transition into the world of fashion.
While studying assistive technology in New York, Bhavitha was scouted in a subway station just two weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season began (after finding Bhavitha in a subway station). Her first show was for Bottega Veneta as an exclusive partner for Matthieu Blazy. Shortly after that, Bhavitha received the very rare chance to open a Chanel show, an accomplishment that only a handful of new models achieve. The Métiers d’art collection was shown in a subway-themed environment, closely relating to where Bhavitha's journey began.
While the fashion world does have glamour, it also opens unexpected doors. The story of Bhavitha is representative of the potential this industry has for global opportunity. Growing up in a modest home in Hyderabad and eventually becoming known worldwide illustrates the confluence of talent, serendipity, and a well-timed breakthrough into the highest echelons.