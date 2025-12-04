Bhavitha Mandava opens Chanel Show, parents’ emotional reaction goes viral

The world of fashion was left stunned when Bhavitha Mandava transformed from being discovered on public transport to a catwalk star at an international show. At just 25 years old, Bhavitha hails from Hyderabad, and it was an emotional experience for her fans to watch along with her family, who were moved to tears as they saw her begin her journey on that very same subway stairwell in Bowery Station in New York City. This is just one of the many examples of her extraordinary journey to international success.

Parents reaction to Bhavitha Mandava's show goes viral

In an emotional video shared by Bhavitha showing her mother happily wiping tears and repeating her name, along with Bhavitha's look of pride that her father had on his face, fans have praised the true emotions shown in this video, which has now become a worldwide viral phenomenon. Bhavitha herself stated that this experience was “unforgettable” and “magical”. She is grateful for her entire family's support during her career transition into the world of fashion.