Miss Haiti demands ‘transparent’ external probe into Miss Universe pageant

Calls are intensifying for a full and independent investigation into the Miss Universe organisation after Miss Haiti 2025 Melissa Queenie Sapini publicly called for an “independent, external and transparent” review of the pageant.
Melissa’s statement, which came out this week, follows a tumultuous competition season riddled with controversies, resignations and misconduct allegations. This move came barely a week after Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch defended the organisation in an interview with a news portal.
“Let me be clear: this isn't about Fátima. This is about protecting the women who cannot safely speak for themselves,” said 22-year-old Melissa. She said the current narrative "threatens the future and the integrity of Miss Universe."
Melissa directly addressed the most high-profile controversy: the livestreamed confrontation between executive Nawat Itsaragrisil and Bosch on November 4. She firmly rejected the explanation that a language barrier was to blame. “I was in that room. We all heard what he said,” she stated. Itsaragrisil’s organisation, Miss Grand International, has disputed interpretations of the incident.
Beyond leadership disputes, Melissa cited alarming backstage conditions. She recalled an environment marked by illness, including widespread reports of flu symptoms and food poisoning that led to multiple hospitalisations.
“Every single day, there was something,” she told press, citing the “red flags” that started early in the competition. These included the resignations of at least three judges days before the final, amid claims of predetermined finalist selections.
Melissa argues that such an internal review by the organisation is not enough, “Having Miss Universe defend Miss Universe is like asking a police department to investigate itself—it will never produce the full truth,” she concluded, underlining the need for unbiased external oversight.