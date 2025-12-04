Miss Haiti demands ‘transparent’ external probe into Miss Universe pageant

Calls are intensifying for a full and independent investigation into the Miss Universe organisation after Miss Haiti 2025 Melissa Queenie Sapini publicly called for an “independent, external and transparent” review of the pageant.

Miss Haiti Melissa Sapini calls for investigation into Miss Universe 2025

Melissa’s statement, which came out this week, follows a tumultuous competition season riddled with controversies, resignations and misconduct allegations. This move came barely a week after Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch defended the organisation in an interview with a news portal.

“Let me be clear: this isn't about Fátima. This is about protecting the women who cannot safely speak for themselves,” said 22-year-old Melissa. She said the current narrative "threatens the future and the integrity of Miss Universe."