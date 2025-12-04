Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer opens up on how to balance Indian lunch plate

For many in India, the lunch plate—a comforting stack of rotis and a generous bowl of sabzi—is a symbol of home. But according to celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who works with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kangana Ranaut, this humble combination is nutritionally unbalanced and often unwittingly a ‘carbs on top of carbs’ meal.

Here’s how you can balance your plate

In a post on Instagram recently, Siddhartha broke down why the typical Indian thali can derail fitness goals, offering simple yet transformative tweaks to create a more nourishing meal.

Rethinking the staple

The problem, Siddhartha Singh, is portion size, more so the number of rotis being consumed. Chapatis are a whole grain staple, but four-five at one sitting will send blood sugar levels soaring and play havoc with weight management.

His advice is simple-keep the rotis to one or two. This reduction is important because it allows room on the plate for other essential macronutrients without compromising the feeling of a full meal.