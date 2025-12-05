Alia Bhatt posts pictures of griha pravesh at new residence

For actress Alia Bhatt, the month of November has been full of blessings and some precious moments with the family. Alia’s latest social media post showed the netizens what the month gone by looked like for the Jigra actress.

Alia Bhatt’s November photo dump gives glimpses of griha pravesh

She gave a sneak peek into daughter Raha’s third birthday celebration on November 6. First, she dropped a photo of holding her daughter Raha in her arms as the mother and daughter duo twinned in pink. Both Alia and her little one had their backs to the camera.

Alia was also seen posing with mother, Soni Razdan, while dad, Mahesh Bhatt, turned photographer.

Alia and Ranbir also performed the Griha Pravesh pooja for their new home. In the photograph, Alia and Ranbir were seen performing pooja making for a lovely couple in ethnic attire.