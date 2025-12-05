Dario Vitale leaves Versace after just one season and the Internet has different theories

Several theories have arisen as explanations for Vitale's exit from the fashion company. First, with Prada's recent purchase of the brand, a new ownership structure may elect to hire a creative director whose visions align with theirs rather than choosing someone who worked for another brand; therefore, having an outsider like Vitale, who was previously a designer for Miu Miu, would not be consistent with their long-term strategy. Secondly, though his launch collection received some positive reviews, his design philosophy diverged too greatly from Versace's established brand image as bold and flamboyant.

Some insiders indicate that the timing of the transaction may have been related to other events going on at the time of the deal. The fact that it was completed just days prior to Mr. Vitale leaving appears to suggest that this transition was agreed upon by the board as a component of a new direction for the company. In the meantime, there are various theories being discussed among fans of the company as well as fashion social media users.