The cost of Delhi ITC hotel per night has become the most talked-about topic after Vladimir Putin arrived at the ITC Maurya's ultra-luxurious Chanakya Suite. It is a presidential suite that has hosted numerous world leaders and dignitaries. Reports suggest that it will be priced at around ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh per night, which combines a high level of exclusive accommodation, as well as a significant amount of covered space, a high level of security, and an unprecedented increase in demand for space in a limited area in Delhi.
The Chanakya Suite, located at ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi, India San Mateo, measures approximately 4,600 – 4,700 square feet. It is designed specifically as a full-length presidential residence, with a luxurious master bedroom with walk-in closet, private steam sauna and gym, multiple guest suites, vast living/reception areas and a formal dining room that accommodates up to twelve guests. The suite also features beautiful silk wall coverings, polished wood floors, a selection of unique artworks, and exquisite porcelain and silver dining wares.
The suite is completely secure for visitors with sensitive security needs, including enhanced operational oversight by both resident and off-site government/agency personnel (including local law enforcement), electronic and protective services by NDA personnel, and has been specifically designed for international heads of state. Silk walls, polished hardwood floors, handcrafted artwork, designer furnishings, and elegant glass and china plates provide a classic elegance and are consistent with the highest levels of luxury associated with Indian heritage and the standards expected of world leaders. The suite also includes multiple layers of restricted access, around-the-clock butler support, state-of-the-art electronic security systems, etc.
High prices for luxury hotel rooms in New Delhi can be attributed to an influx of high-security guests and increased demand for high-end lodging because of international conferences, corporate events, and peak wedding season. Hotel rates went up between ₹8.5and ₹13 lakhs for a standard 5-star room because of President Putin's trip to India.