Do you know the cost of the luxury Delhi hotel room, where Vladimir Putin is staying?

The suite is completely secure for visitors with sensitive security needs, including enhanced operational oversight by both resident and off-site government/agency personnel (including local law enforcement), electronic and protective services by NDA personnel, and has been specifically designed for international heads of state. Silk walls, polished hardwood floors, handcrafted artwork, designer furnishings, and elegant glass and china plates provide a classic elegance and are consistent with the highest levels of luxury associated with Indian heritage and the standards expected of world leaders. The suite also includes multiple layers of restricted access, around-the-clock butler support, state-of-the-art electronic security systems, etc.

High prices for luxury hotel rooms in New Delhi can be attributed to an influx of high-security guests and increased demand for high-end lodging because of international conferences, corporate events, and peak wedding season. Hotel rates went up between ₹8.5and ₹13 lakhs for a standard 5-star room because of President Putin's trip to India.