Hrithik Roshan backs Yami Gautam, calls out paid media hype ahead of Dhurandhar release

Actress Yami Gautam has made headlines recently for calling out the use of "paid media" throughout the industry, stating that this practice undermines honest reviews and therefore damages the credibility of films. Hrithik Roshan was one of the first to respond to Gautam by agreeing with her perspective and pointing out the importance of only honest critiques in preserving a film's integrity. Roshan's response has led to much discussion on the need for transparency and fairness when it comes to promoting films in Bollywood.
Roshan, who starred alongside Yami Gautam in the film "Kaabil", was supportive of Gautam for shining a light on what he sees as a rising issue in the field of film journalism. Hrithik stated that "Paid hype creates a false representation of the journalist's real voice; therefore, journalists cannot provide honest opinions about a film." In other words, the actual opinion of a critic will help a movie develop, whereas manipulated media will mislead audiences and eliminate accountability from creative works.
Hrithik Roshan expressed that a culture of paid media would foster a situation in which films with large promotional budgets would dominate the attention of the audience and where smaller projects and genuine storytelling would be severely disadvantaged. The fact that Roshan has supported Yami’s statements shows that he agrees with the call for a more transparent publicity and review process in Bollywood.
Yami Gautam has criticized the growing amount of extortion and how paid campaigns are used to spread negativity within Bollywood through social media in a post made on Thursday. In her post, Yami Gautam asked to abolish this practice of using negative publicity to market films. Yami Gautam's husband, Aditya Dhar, directed the upcoming film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, which will be released on December 5, 2025, and she commended her husband for working so hard to make the film successful.