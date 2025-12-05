Hrithik Roshan backs Yami Gautam, calls out paid media hype ahead of Dhurandhar release

Actress Yami Gautam has made headlines recently for calling out the use of "paid media" throughout the industry, stating that this practice undermines honest reviews and therefore damages the credibility of films. Hrithik Roshan was one of the first to respond to Gautam by agreeing with her perspective and pointing out the importance of only honest critiques in preserving a film's integrity. Roshan's response has led to much discussion on the need for transparency and fairness when it comes to promoting films in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan responds to paid media criticism

Roshan, who starred alongside Yami Gautam in the film "Kaabil", was supportive of Gautam for shining a light on what he sees as a rising issue in the field of film journalism. Hrithik stated that "Paid hype creates a false representation of the journalist's real voice; therefore, journalists cannot provide honest opinions about a film." In other words, the actual opinion of a critic will help a movie develop, whereas manipulated media will mislead audiences and eliminate accountability from creative works.