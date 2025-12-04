Yami Gautam lashes out at extortion culture and paid negativity around films

On a cryptic note, Yami Gautam also said that if the "truth" comes out, it will not be a good look for many people in the industry. "If truth is exposed about a million things under the garb of who & what ‘success’ is over the past 5 years esp, unfortunately it’s not going to be a pretty picture for many", she said.

She went on to say that no one would engage in such practices in the South and would instead remain united. In an appeal to her colleagues, the actor continued, "I urge our esteemed producers, directors & actors to come together in order to arrest this termite of a culture at this stage itself & discourage it . I say this as a wife of an extremely honest man who has given everything to this film with his undying hard-work, vision & grit along with his team to create something that I know India shall be proud of".

Concluding the note, Yami Gautam urged everyone to not "kill the joy of film making" and stressed that the entire fraternity must come together to protect the environment of the industry.