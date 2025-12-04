Yami Gautam lashes out at extortion culture and paid negativity around films

Yami Gautam has criticised the growing culture of extortion and paid campaigns to promote negativity in the Bollywood industry. Taking to social media on Thursday, she put forward an appeal to stop the culture of marketing films.
Aditya Dhar, who is married to Yami Gautam, has directed the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which will hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. She said that her husband has worked hard for the film and urged everyone in the industry to stop the unnecessary slander in disguise of marketing.
On Thursday, Yami took to X (formerly Twitter) as well as Instagram to share, "There is something iv been wanting to express since really long, I feel today is that day & I must. This so called trend of giving money, in the disguise of marketing a film, to ensure good ‘hype’ for a film is created or else ‘they’ will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay ‘them’ money feels nothing but kind of extortion".
Yami made a stand and slandered the culture of paid marketing tools that deliberately create a negative idea about a certain film or actor, making them a victim of cancel culture.
The 37-year-old actor added, "Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone—whether to ‘hype’ a film or spread negativity against another actor/a film—is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way. Unfortunately if anyone feels- it's harmless & let's do it because it’s the new ‘normal’, is mistaken. This monster of a ‘trend’ is eventually going to bite everyone".
On a cryptic note, Yami Gautam also said that if the "truth" comes out, it will not be a good look for many people in the industry. "If truth is exposed about a million things under the garb of who & what ‘success’ is over the past 5 years esp, unfortunately it’s not going to be a pretty picture for many", she said.
She went on to say that no one would engage in such practices in the South and would instead remain united. In an appeal to her colleagues, the actor continued, "I urge our esteemed producers, directors & actors to come together in order to arrest this termite of a culture at this stage itself & discourage it . I say this as a wife of an extremely honest man who has given everything to this film with his undying hard-work, vision & grit along with his team to create something that I know India shall be proud of".
Concluding the note, Yami Gautam urged everyone to not "kill the joy of film making" and stressed that the entire fraternity must come together to protect the environment of the industry.