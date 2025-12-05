Palak Muchhal breaks silence; explains why Palash & Smriti’s wedding was postponed

Palak Muchhal has addressed speculation about her brother Palash Muchhal's marriage to cricketer Smriti Mandhana after much media attention. Initially scheduled for November 23, 2025, the wedding was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances regarding health emergencies in both families. Palak hopes that this statement will dispel rumours about their situation and provide clarity regarding the reason for the delay.
Palak Muchhal has stated that the wedding was cancelled due to the sudden health emergency of Smriti Mandhana's father, who suffered from a serious cardiac condition that required hospitalisation on the date of the wedding. On the following day, Palash Muchhal was also hospitalized, as a result of stress and emotional trauma stemming from his father's hospitalization. According to Palak, "Both families have gone through an extremely difficult time, and we simply want to focus on the positive. Please respect the privacy of all involved during this difficult time." She further requested that people refrain from publishing unverified rumours about the situation.
The couple had been preparing for a grand wedding in Sangli, Maharashtra. Pre-wedding festivities had concluded, and photos and videos of the celebrations were shared online. But on the day of the wedding, Smriti's father suffered a serious cardiac episode, and the wedding ceremony was postponed immediately. The next day, Palash was hospitalized as well, which complicated matters further.
However, both of them were released from the hospital after being treated and rested, and they both decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely until further notice. In the meantime, Smriti and Palash have withdrawn from using social media. Smriti deleted all pictures and videos associated with their wedding and engagement from her accounts, leading people to speculate that she is no longer engaged.