Palak Muchhal breaks silence; explains why Palash & Smriti’s wedding was postponed

Palak Muchhal has addressed speculation about her brother Palash Muchhal's marriage to cricketer Smriti Mandhana after much media attention. Initially scheduled for November 23, 2025, the wedding was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances regarding health emergencies in both families. Palak hopes that this statement will dispel rumours about their situation and provide clarity regarding the reason for the delay.

What Palak Mucchal said: health emergency & request for privacy

Palak Muchhal has stated that the wedding was cancelled due to the sudden health emergency of Smriti Mandhana's father, who suffered from a serious cardiac condition that required hospitalisation on the date of the wedding. On the following day, Palash Muchhal was also hospitalized, as a result of stress and emotional trauma stemming from his father's hospitalization. According to Palak, "Both families have gone through an extremely difficult time, and we simply want to focus on the positive. Please respect the privacy of all involved during this difficult time." She further requested that people refrain from publishing unverified rumours about the situation.