Simone Tata, founder of Lakmé and Westside, dies at 95

Who was Simone Tata?

Born Simone Naval Dunoyer in Geneva, Switzerland, she first came to India as a tourist in 1953 and married Naval H. Tata two years later. An association with the Tata Group began in the early 1960s when she joined the Lakmé board, then a small subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills Company.

Under her dynamic leadership, Lakmé evolved from a nascent venture into India’s leading cosmetic brand. Appointed chairperson in 1982, she earned the moniker ‘Cosmetic Czarina of India’ for successfully popularising beauty products among Indian women and establishing one of the country’s first modern consumer brands.

Simone Tata’s vision did not end with cosmetics. A few years after Lakmé was sold to Hindustan Unilever in the 1990s, she laid the foundation for modern fashion retail in India by launching the Westside chain through Trent Ltd, identifying a critical gap for homegrown apparel.

She is survived by her son Noel Tata, daughter-in-law Aloo Mistry and grandchildren Neville, Maya, and Leah. Last respects will be paid on Saturday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church, Colaba, followed by a mass. Her positive spirit and deep resolve, the Tata Group said, leave behind a powerful legacy in Indian business.