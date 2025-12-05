A Japanese game studio is making applicants draw in front of them during interviews to prove they don't use generative AI

According to the chief, "There are many people who claim that artwork generated by AI is their own creation. We’ve actually ended up hiring such people, only to find they weren’t productive, which led to several problems".

He further explained their change in the process of recruitment saying, "Because of that, we’ve changed our hiring process and it now requires candidates to draw something in person during the interview to verify their skills. As a recruiter, it’s a huge hassle, and it feels like we’re going backwards in time, but I’ve heard that several other companies are doing the same thing".

However, the Japanese studio has also said that their fight against AI is weakening as many people, especially those in charge of management have been questioning the need for artists when generative AI can do the work in lesser costs. This trend of AI reliance, now a belief worldwide, is a growing threat to real jobs.

"I also use generative AI as a supplementary tool on the job. But I strongly believe that only human creators can produce compelling characters and graphics from scratch", the studio's chief graphic designer said.

He has been pushing for real talents in the company instead of machines working for them. However, he said that the company is currently preferring generative AI, and he feels "anxious" about whether the management understand where he is coming from.