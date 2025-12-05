Tota Roy Choudhury opens up on working with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein

Bengali star Tota Roy Choudhury has opened up about his experience working with Dhanush on Tere Ishk Mein, saying he was left “wonder-struck” by the stark shift the star undergoes the moment the camera rolls.

Furious force on camera, gentleman off it: Tota Roy Choudhury on Dhanush

Tota took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Dhanush and wrote: “With the actor par excellence…”

He recalled how the actor’s switch from a soft-spoken, courteous presence to the intense, rage-driven Shankar happened so swiftly that he often found himself simply staring in awe.

“Upon hearing ‘action’, his transformation from a mild mannered gentleman that he is, to the furious & rage-filled Shankar was so instantaneous and startling that oftentimes I just gaped at him, wonder struck,” he said.

The actor said he became a fan of Dhanush after watching the 2019 period action drama film Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran and is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. However, Tota is now a fan of Dhanush for the person he is.