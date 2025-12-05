Yami Gautam shares heartfelt post for husband Aditya Dhar amidst Dhurandhar’s success

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam on Friday penned an emotional note for her husband Aditya Dhar and the team of her upcoming film Dhurandhar, calling them some of the “hardest working and finest people” she has known.

You are Dhurandhars in your own might: Yami Gautam to husband Aditya Dhar

Yami took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Aditya, who has helmed Dhurandhar starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.

For the caption, “And it’s DHURANDHAR DAY today !!!! Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family !!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication , intent, passion , sweat , blood , tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya !!!”

Yami added, “Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together !!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across the globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience. Jai Hind,” she added.

Dhurandhar is a star-studded saga inspired by incredible true events set in the gritty criminal vein of the underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism, featuring action sequences, Shakespearean betrayals and tradecrafts of espionage.