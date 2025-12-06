Emily in Paris star Jeremy O. Harris arrested in Japan on drug smuggling charges

Media reports claim that Jeremy had left UK to travel to Okinawa for a vacation. The actor's represented are yet to provide any official statement.

The 36-year-old actor is known for his work in both television and theatre, He had worked as the writer and producer of Slave Play, a Broadway production first staged in 2019. The play ended up receive 10 Tony nods in the following year. He was also involved in the production of Broadplay plays such as Ain't No Mo and The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

Jeremy has also worked on movies such as Zola (2020), The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick and Erupcja (2025) and had been a producer on the television show, Euphoria.

Jeremy O. Harris had cameod in two episodes of the 2021 revival of Gossip Girl. The actor became a popular face when he played Grégory Elliot Duprée on the popular Netflix series, Emily in Paris.

In May this year, Jeremy grabbed eyeballs when he attended the 2025 Met Gala as a host committee member. He dazzled in a look that honoured Frederick Douglass. He posed with a portrait ring that was all over social media.

Jeremy O. Harris had returned to the world of theatre when in July, 2025, he staged the first production of the play, Spirit of the People at Massachusetts' Williamstown Theatre Festival. The play was made special because it was Amber Heard's debut as a professional stage actor.