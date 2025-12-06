Meghan Markle reaches out to estranged father Thomas Markle after his amputation

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has reportedly extended an olive branch to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following news of his serious health issues in the Philippines. A spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed on December 5, "I can confirm she has reached out to her father."

Did Meghan Markle extend an olive branch to her estranged father post his surgery?

The move comes after the 81-year-old Thomas Markle had an emergency operation to amputate his left leg as a result of a severe blood clot. His son, and Meghan's half-brother, Tom Markle Jr, explained the alarming turn of events to the a news publication. He explained that his father's foot turned "blue and then black" very quickly, making the procedure a matter of "life or death." Mr Markle still faces a second operation to remove another blood clot in his left thigh.

Thomas's daughter, Samantha Markle, said she believes the enormous stress her father has endured-including two heart attacks, a stroke, and an earthquake-has contributed to his current state, saying he is a "strong man, but he has been through so much."