Meghan Markle reaches out to estranged father Thomas Markle after his amputation

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has reportedly extended an olive branch to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following news of his serious health issues in the Philippines. A spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed on December 5, "I can confirm she has reached out to her father."
The move comes after the 81-year-old Thomas Markle had an emergency operation to amputate his left leg as a result of a severe blood clot. His son, and Meghan's half-brother, Tom Markle Jr, explained the alarming turn of events to the a news publication. He explained that his father's foot turned "blue and then black" very quickly, making the procedure a matter of "life or death." Mr Markle still faces a second operation to remove another blood clot in his left thigh.
Thomas's daughter, Samantha Markle, said she believes the enormous stress her father has endured-including two heart attacks, a stroke, and an earthquake-has contributed to his current state, saying he is a "strong man, but he has been through so much."
The Duchess and her father had a dramatic breakdown in their relationship in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry after he was caught colluding with paparazzi to stage photos. He eventually did not attend the wedding after undergoing emergency heart surgery.
The relationship has remained fractured since then, with Thomas continuing to speak to the media about his daughter and saying that he wants to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, before he dies.
While the spokesperson has now confirmed Meghan's attempt to get in contact with her father, no details on whether the conversation was successful have been released. The news, however, does offer a flicker of hope for reconciliation between the pair after years of public tension.