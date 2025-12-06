Prabhas attends Baahubali: The Epic premiere in Japan

"Thanks for the love. After Baahubali, Rajamouli garu, Shobhu garu and Lakshmi garu. everybody was speaking so beautifully about you all, such emotional fans," he said. He added that visiting Japan had been a "dream come true" after hearing so much about the fans for the last 10 years.

The star said he wants to come back, telling the cheering audience, "I hope, like Lakshmi garu, I too can come here every year and meet you." Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who accompanied Prabhas to Tokyo, also praised the overwhelming love the Japanese fans have showered on the franchise.

Prabhas’ visit, ahead of the release of the film in 4K, marks yet another significant milestone for Indian cinema's global journey and showcases the lasting cultural resonance of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. The actor is now gearing up for a slew of much-awaited projects such as the horror-comedy The Rajasaab, and sequels like Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.