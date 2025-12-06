Dragon Ball anime is set to get a new movie, here's what we know

With the event, comes the promise of two new projects and reports of yet another "major announcement" regarding the future of Dragon Ball are also doing rounds. The event, therefore, is important for the fans to get an idea of what to expect next year.

Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri will take place after the Dragon Ball DAIMATSURI event, which will also be hosted to honour the franchises' 40th anniversary. However, the Genkidamatsuri event is drawing much greater attention for the major announcement are to be made at this event. News of a new anime will end the endless wait that Dragon Ball Super had to make.

Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri will also have other attractions for fans including merchandise and figurines. It will also showcase some of the video games based on the anime such as Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, Dragon Ball Legends, Dragon Ball Super Divers, Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fusion World among others.

In fact, a new video game will also be announced at the event, but what that game could be is still under wraps.